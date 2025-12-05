Diretório de Empresas
Depop
Depop Engenheiro de Software Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United Kingdom mediano de Engenheiro de Software na Depop totaliza £96.8K por year. Veja os detalhamentos de salário base, ações e bônus dos pacotes de remuneração total da Depop. Última atualização: 12/5/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Depop
Web Developer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total por ano
$130K
Nível
Engineer II
Salário base
$94.5K
Stock (/yr)
$26.3K
Bônus
$9.5K
Anos na empresa
0 Anos
Anos de exp
4 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Depop?
Últimos Salários Enviados
Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para Engenheiro de Software na Depop in United Kingdom é uma remuneração total anual de £144,261. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Depop para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United Kingdom é £102,414.

