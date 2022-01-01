Diretório de Empresas
Bungie
Bungie Salários

O salário da Bungie varia de $108,455 em remuneração total por ano para Cybersecurity Analyst na faixa mais baixa a $285,420 para Marketing na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Bungie. Última atualização: 10/10/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $163K

Engenheiro de Software de Jogos

Recursos Humanos
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Gerente de Produto
$249K
Recrutador
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$143K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Bungie é Marketing at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $285,420. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Bungie é $186,930.

