BlueVine Salários

O salário da BlueVine varia de $100,890 em remuneração total por ano para Analista de Dados na faixa mais baixa a $270,000 para Desenvolvimento de Negócios na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da BlueVine. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
Median $270K
Analista de Dados
$101K
Analista Financeiro
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Gerente de Parceiros
$259K
Designer de Produto
Median $151K
Gerente de Produto
$199K
Engenheiro de Software
$141K
Gerente de Engenharia de Software
$264K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na BlueVine é Desenvolvimento de Negócios com uma remuneração total anual de $270,000. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na BlueVine é $151,000.

