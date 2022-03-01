Diretório de Empresas
Banner Health
Banner Health Salários

O salário da Banner Health varia de $63,700 em remuneração total por ano para Assistente Administrativo na faixa mais baixa a $144,275 para Médico na faixa mais alta. O Levels.fyi coleta salários anônimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Banner Health. Última atualização: 11/17/2025

Designer de Produto
Median $90.5K
Assistente Administrativo
$63.7K
Analista de Dados
$65.3K

Consultor de Gestão
$101K
Médico
$144K
Gerente de Produto
$105K
Engenheiro de Software
$68.6K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração relatada na Banner Health é Médico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $144,275. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Banner Health é $90,480.

