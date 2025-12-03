Katalog firm
Yext
  • Pensje
  • Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania

  • Wszystkie pensje Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania

Yext Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania Pensje

Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in United States w Yext wynosi $246K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Yext. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/3/2025

Mediana Pakietu
company icon
Yext
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Łącznie rocznie
$246K
Poziom
hidden
Podstawa
$207K
Stock (/yr)
$38.9K
Premia
$0
Lata w firmie
2-4 Lata
Lata doświadczenia
2-4 Lata
Jakie są poziomy kariery w Yext?
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Harmonogram Uprawnień

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcji
RSU

W Yext, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)

  • 25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania w Yext in United States wynosi rocznie $450,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Yext dla stanowiska Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania in United States wynosi $260,000.

Inne zasoby

