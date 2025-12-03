Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Analityk Biznesowy in United States w Yext wynosi $92.5K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Yext. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/3/2025
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
W Yext, RSUs podlegają 4-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
25% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (25.00% rocznie)
25% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
25% uprawnia w 4th-ROK (6.25% kwartalnie)
