Katalog firm
WorthPoint
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o WorthPoint, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    WorthPoint is a company that provides resources for researching, valuing, and buying/selling antiques, art, and vintage collectibles. Their primary offering is an online resource for researching and valuing antiques, art, and collectibles, which empowers the antique and collectible industry by providing a steady stream of new data and quality information. WorthPoint's price guide is a comprehensive solution that gives users access to more than 300 million historical prices and more than 500 million photographs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and is accessible on iOS and Android platforms.

    http://www.worthpoint.com
    Strona internetowa
    2007
    Rok założenia
    66
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla WorthPoint

    Powiązane firmy

    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby