Wynagrodzenie Menedżer Programów Technicznych in United States w Tech Mahindra wynosi od $138K year dla U2 do $125K year dla U3. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $150K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w Tech Mahindra. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
