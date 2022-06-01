Katalog firm
SRC Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w SRC wynosi od $55,275 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Biznesowy na dolnym końcu do $201,000 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników SRC. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/30/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $131K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Biznesowy
$55.3K
Inżynier Elektryk
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inżynier Sprzętu
$81.1K
Menedżer Produktu
$80.4K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$201K
Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w SRC jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $201,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w SRC wynosi $97,163.

Inne zasoby

