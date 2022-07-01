Katalog firm
LetsGetChecked
    • O firmie

    LetsGetChecked is a virtual care company that allows customers to manage their health from home, providing direct access to telehealth services, pharmacy, and laboratory tests with at-home sample collection kits for a wide range of health conditions including Sexual Health, Cholesterol, Diabetes, Thyroid, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and more. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with the care they need to live longer, happier lives. Today, LetsGetChecked is a leader in healthcare innovation with an end-to-end model including manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, affiliated physician support, and prescription fulfillment, which provides a seamless user experience and a convenient, reliable and secure healthcare experience.

    https://letsgetchecked.com
    Strona internetowa
    2014
    Rok założenia
    450
    Liczba pracowników
    $50M-$100M
    Szacunkowy przychód
    Centrala

    Inne zasoby