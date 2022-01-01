Katalog firm
Cerner Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Cerner wynosi od $2,387 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $195,640 dla Sprzedaż na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Cerner. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/14/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Konsultant Zarządzania
Median $58.3K
Architekt Rozwiązań
Median $91.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Operacje Biznesowe
$53.3K
Analityk Biznesowy
$49.8K
Obsługa Klienta
$51.7K
Analityk Danych
$68.7K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$58.1K
Analityk Danych
$63.7K
Zasoby Ludzkie
$14.1K
Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
$124K
Projektant Produktu
Median $100K
Menedżer Produktu
$2.4K
Menedżer Programu
Median $95.8K
Sprzedaż
$196K
Inżynier Sprzedaży
$87.6K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$140K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$19.3K
Menedżer Programów Technicznych
Median $97.6K
Redaktor Techniczny
$88.6K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Cerner jest Sprzedaż at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $195,640. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Cerner wynosi $61,012.

Inne zasoby