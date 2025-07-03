Katalog firm
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation wynosi od $184,075 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na dolnym końcu do $241,200 dla Analityk Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/10/2025

Menedżer Programu
Median $208K
Analityk Danych
$241K
Projektant Produktu
$230K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
$184K

Naukowiec Badawczy

Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Nie ma Twojego stanowiska?

Przeszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation jest Analityk Danych at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $241,200. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation wynosi $218,750.

