Mediana pakietu rekompensaty Menedżer Programu in United States w ADP wynosi $157K year. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w ADP. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025
Firma
Nazwa poziomu
Lata doświadczenia
Całkowite wynagrodzenie
|Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
33.3%
ROK 1
33.3%
ROK 2
33.3%
ROK 3
W ADP, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:
33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)
33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (Infinity% za okres)
