Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos ThoughtWorks utgjør totalt $136K per year for Senior Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $81.8K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ThoughtWorkss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/4/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
