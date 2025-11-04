Selskapskatalog
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos ThoughtWorks utgjør totalt $136K per year for Senior Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $81.8K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ThoughtWorkss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/4/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos ThoughtWorks?

Inkluderte stillinger

UX-designer

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos ThoughtWorks in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $180,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ThoughtWorks for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $120,000.

Andre ressurser