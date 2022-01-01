Health Catalyst Lønninger

Selskapskatalog
Health Catalyst
Health Catalysts lønn varierer fra $63,680 i total kompensasjon per år for en Teknisk programleder på laveste nivå til $182,000 for en Programvareutviklingsleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Health Catalyst. Sist oppdatert: 11/18/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $128K
Produktleder
Median $143K
Datavitenskaper
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Forretningsanalytiker
$83.6K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$82.3K
Markedsføring
$108K
Prosjektleder
Median $120K
Programvareutviklingsleder
Median $182K
Teknisk programleder
$63.7K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Health Catalyst er Programvareutviklingsleder med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $182,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Health Catalyst er $120,000.

