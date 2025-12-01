Selskapskatalog
Gusto
Gusto Prosjektleder Lønninger

Prosjektleder-kompensasjon in United States hos Gusto utgjør totalt $99.1K per year for L2. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $101K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Gustos totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$99.1K
$75.1K
$13K
$11K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vis 3 flere nivåer
Siste lønnsrapporter
Opptjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 20% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Prosjektleder hos Gusto in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $212,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Gusto for Prosjektleder rollen in United States er $101,200.

