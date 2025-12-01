Forretningsanalytiker-kompensasjon in United States hos Gusto utgjør totalt $160K per year for L3. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Gustos totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/1/2025
Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig opptjeningsplan:
20% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årlig)
20% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)
20% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)
20% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)
20% opptjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.