Gusto
Forretningsanalytiker-kompensasjon in United States hos Gusto utgjør totalt $160K per year for L3. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Gustos totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/1/2025

Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn

$121K - $138K
United States
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
$107K$121K$138K$152K
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Opptjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 20% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

  • 20% opptjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedlig)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Forretningsanalytiker hos Gusto in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $159,500. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Gusto for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in United States er $107,070.

Andre ressurser

