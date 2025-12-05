Selskapskatalog
  • Lønninger
  • Datavitenskaper

  • Alle Datavitenskaper lønninger

Fetch Datavitenskaper Lønninger

Datavitenskaper-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Fetch utgjør totalt $145K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Fetchs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fetch
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Totalt per år
$145K
Nivå
2
Grunnlønn
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Fetch?
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Fetch er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskaper hos Fetch in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $228,063. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Fetch for Datavitenskaper rollen in United States er $145,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fetch/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.