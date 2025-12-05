Selskapskatalog
Fenergo
Fenergo Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Løsningsarkitekt-mediankompensasjonspakken in Ireland hos Fenergo utgjør totalt €108K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Fenergos totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Totalt per år
$125K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Løsningsarkitekt hos Fenergo in Ireland ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €133,207. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Fenergo for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in Ireland er €116,944.

Andre ressurser

