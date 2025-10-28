Selskapskatalog
Continental
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Datavitenskaper

  • Alle Datavitenskaper lønninger

Continental Datavitenskaper Lønninger

Datavitenskaper-mediankompensasjonspakken in India hos Continental utgjør totalt ₹2.8M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Continentals totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Continental
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totalt per år
₹2.8M
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
₹2.8M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i selskapet
4 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Continental?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Datavitenskaper tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskaper hos Continental in India ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹2,852,770. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Continental for Datavitenskaper rollen in India er ₹1,802,692.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Continental

Relaterte selskaper

  • KPIT
  • Siemens
  • Daimler
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Henkel
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser