Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Lønninger

Blue Cross Blue Shield Associations lønn varierer fra $54,270 i total kompensasjon per år for en Personalavdeling på laveste nivå til $265,320 for en Løsningsarkitekt på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Sist oppdatert: 8/31/2025

$160K

Programvareutvikler
Median $107K

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Programvareingeniør

Aktuar
Median $168K
Dataforsker
Median $109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $100K
Produktdesigner
Median $70K
Dataanalytiker
$161K
Personalavdeling
$54.3K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
Median $100K
Produktleder
$149K
Prosjektleder
$111K
Løsningsarkitekt
$265K

Dataarkitekt

