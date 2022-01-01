Selskapsoversikt
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lønninger

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.s lønnsområde varierer fra $181,570 i total kompensasjon årlig for Programvareingeniør i nedre ende til $1,281,375 for Investeringsbankmann i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Få betalt, ikke utnyttet

Vi har forhandlet frem tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår regelmessig økninger på $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+).Få lønnen din forhandlet eller få din CV gjennomgått av ekte eksperter - rekrutterere som gjør dette daglig.

Programvareingeniør
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend programvareingeniør

Full-stack programvareingeniør

Kvantitativ utvikler

Finansanalytiker
Median $235K
Dataanalytiker
$251K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
IT-teknolog
$293K
Investeringsbankmann
$1.28M
Produktsjef
$371K
Programvareingeniørsjef
$492K
Mangler din stilling?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å låse opp siden.


FAQ

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Balyasny Asset Management L.P. er Investeringsbankmann at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $1,281,375. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Balyasny Asset Management L.P. er $292,530.

Utvalgte stillinger

    Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Relaterte selskaper

  • WorldQuant
  • BCG
  • McKinsey
  • Plaid
  • Addepar
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser