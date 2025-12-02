Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos ADP varierer fra $93.3K per year for Associate Software Engineer til $243K per year for Principal Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $113K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ADPs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% per periode)
