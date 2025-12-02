Selskapskatalog
ADP
ADP Datavitenskap-leder Lønninger

Datavitenskap-leder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos ADP utgjør totalt $203K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ADPs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ADP
BI Director
Miami, FL
Totalt per år
$203K
Nivå
L10
Grunnlønn
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$16K
Bonus
$27.2K
År i selskapet
9 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Opptjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% per periode)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskap-leder hos ADP in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $320,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ADP for Datavitenskap-leder rollen in United States er $203,200.

Andre ressurser

