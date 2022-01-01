Willis Towers Watson Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Willis Towers Watson's salaris varieert van $19,281 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Cybersecurity Analyst in United States aan de onderkant tot $227,515 voor een Solution Architect in United Kingdom aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Willis Towers Watson. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Actuaris
Median $123K
Business Analist
Median $65K
Management Consultant
Median $90K

Product Manager
Median $107K
Business Development
$46.5K
Customer Service
$69.7K
Data Scientist
$41.7K
Project Manager
$79K
Sales
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Software Engineer
$54.1K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $120K
Solution Architect
$228K
Total Rewards
$81.3K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Willis Towers Watson is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $227,515. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Willis Towers Watson is $74,339.

