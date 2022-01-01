Willis Towers Watson Salarissen

Willis Towers Watson's salaris varieert van $19,281 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Cybersecurity Analyst in United States aan de onderkant tot $227,515 voor een Solution Architect in United Kingdom aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Willis Towers Watson. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025
