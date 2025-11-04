Bedrijvengids
ThoughtWorks
  • Salarissen
  • Product Manager

  • Alle Product Manager Salarissen

ThoughtWorks Product Manager Salarissen

Product Manager vergoeding in India bij ThoughtWorks varieert van ₹2.78M per year voor Senior Product Manager tot ₹7.17M per year voor Principal Product Manager. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹3.46M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ThoughtWorks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij ThoughtWorks?

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij ThoughtWorks in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹7,370,523. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ThoughtWorks voor de Product Manager functie in India is ₹3,456,004.

Andere Bronnen