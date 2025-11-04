Bedrijvengids
Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij ThoughtWorks bedraagt $136K per year voor Senior Product Designer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $81.8K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ThoughtWorks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij ThoughtWorks?

Inbegrepen Functies

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij ThoughtWorks in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $180,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ThoughtWorks voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $120,000.

