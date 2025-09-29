Bedrijvengids
Swiftly
Swiftly Software Engineer Salarissen

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Swiftly bedraagt in totaal $443K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Swiftly's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Swiftly
Principal Software Enginwwr
San Francisco, CA
Totaal per jaar
$443K
Niveau
Principal Software Engineer
Basissalaris
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$233K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
15 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Swiftly?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Swiftly zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Swiftly in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $443,400. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Swiftly voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $200,000.

