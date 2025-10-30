Bedrijvengids
Remitly
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Remitly Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Remitly varieert van $163K per year voor L1 tot $412K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $225K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Remitly's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/30/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Instapniveau)
$163K
$125K
$31.7K
$6.4K
L2
Software Engineer II
$232K
$152K
$69K
$11K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$352K
$202K
$143K
$7.3K
L4
Staff Software Engineer
$238K
$150K
$82.5K
$5K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Remitly zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Remitly in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $412,250. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Remitly voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $205,000.

