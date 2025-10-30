Bedrijvengids
Remitly
Remitly Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Remitly bedraagt in totaal $172K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Remitly's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/30/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Remitly
Product Designer
Seattle, WA
Totaal per jaar
$172K
Niveau
L1
Basissalaris
$112K
Stock (/yr)
$60K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
3 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Remitly?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Remitly zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Remitly in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $260,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Remitly voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $157,500.

Andere Bronnen