Bedrijvengids
Notion
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Notion is recognized in Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work
  • Notion is recognized by Mogul as a Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits
  • Notion was selected as a winner of the Built In 2022 LGBTQIA+ Advocacy Awards
Over

Notion blends your everyday work tools into one. Product roadmap? Company wiki? Meeting notes? With Notion, they’re all in one place, and totally customizable to meet the needs of any workflow. It’s the connected workspace for you, your team, and your whole company. We humans are toolmakers by nature, but most of us can’t build or modify the software we use every day — arguably our most powerful tool. Our team at Notion is on a mission to make it possible for everyone to shape the tools that shape their lives.

notion.so
Website
2016
Oprichtingsjaar
500
Aantal Werknemers
$100M-$250M
Geschatte Omzet
Hoofdkantoor

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Notion

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Machine Zone
  • Chime
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Cruise
  • Stripe
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen