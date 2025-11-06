Software Engineer vergoeding in Denmark bij Microsoft varieert van DKK 605K per year voor 59 tot DKK 1.72M per year voor 65. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Denmark bedraagt in totaal DKK 1.16M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Microsoft's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
SDE
DKK 605K
DKK 524K
DKK 43.6K
DKK 37.1K
60
DKK 724K
DKK 590K
DKK 86.3K
DKK 47.1K
SDE II
DKK 797K
DKK 642K
DKK 85.6K
DKK 69.4K
62
DKK 890K
DKK 671K
DKK 134K
DKK 84.1K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Microsoft zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
20%
JR 1
20%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
20%
JR 4
20%
JR 5
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
