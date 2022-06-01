Bedrijvenoverzicht
Intapp
    Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by 1,600 of the world’s top private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire relationship lifecycle — from strategy through origination and execution — to drive optimal outcomes.

    http://www.intapp.com
    Website
    2000
    Oprichtingsjaar
    720
    # werknemers
    $100M-$250M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

