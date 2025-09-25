Bedrijvengids
Instacart Solution Architect Salarissen

Solution Architect vergoeding in Canada bij Instacart bedraagt CA$251K per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Canada bedraagt in totaal CA$188K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Instacart's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/25/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
CA$251K
CA$181K
CA$67.9K
CA$1.8K
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$226K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van CA$42.3K+ (soms CA$423K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

50%

JR 1

50%

JR 2

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Instacart zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 2-jarig vesting schema:

  • 50% vest in het 1st-JR (50.00% jaarlijks)

  • 50% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Instacart in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$377,548. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Instacart for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$199,248.

