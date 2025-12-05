Bedrijvengids
Fenergo
Fenergo Solution Architect Salarissen

Het mediane Solution Architect vergoedinspakket in Ireland bij Fenergo bedraagt in totaal €108K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fenergo's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/5/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Totaal per jaar
$125K
Niveau
-
Basissalaris
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Fenergo?
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Solution Architect bij Fenergo in Ireland ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €133,207. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Fenergo voor de Solution Architect functie in Ireland is €116,944.

Andere Bronnen

