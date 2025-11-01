Recruiter vergoeding in United States bij Databricks varieert van $173K per year voor L5 tot $311K per year voor L7. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $247K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Databricks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$173K
$145K
$20K
$8K
L6
$261K
$186K
$55.3K
$20.3K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Databricks zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen