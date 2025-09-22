Bedrijvengids
Canoo
Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Canoo bedraagt in totaal $120K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Canoo's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Canoo
Software Engineer
Torrance, CA
Totaal per jaar
$120K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
2 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Canoo?

$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Canoo zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Canoo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $158,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canoo for the Software Engineer role in United States is $123,750.

Andere Bronnen