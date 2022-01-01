BlueVine Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
BlueVine's salaris varieert van $100,890 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Data Analist aan de onderkant tot $270,000 voor een Business Development aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van BlueVine. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Business Development
Median $270K
Data Analist
$101K
Financieel Analist
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Partner Manager
$259K
Product Designer
Median $151K
Product Manager
$199K
Software Engineer
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$264K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij BlueVine is Business Development met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $270,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij BlueVine is $151,000.

