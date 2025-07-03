Bedrijvengids
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Salarissen

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's salaris varieert van $184,075 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer aan de onderkant tot $241,200 voor een Data Scientist aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/10/2025

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Programma Manager
Median $208K
Data Scientist
$241K
Product Designer
$230K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Software Engineer
$184K

Research Scientist

Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $241,200. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is $218,750.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Amazon
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen