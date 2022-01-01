Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Salarissen

Bedrijvenoverzicht
Het salarisbereik van Balyasny Asset Management L.P. varieert van $181,570 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer aan de onderkant tot $1,281,375 voor een Investment Banker aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Laatst bijgewerkt: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend software-ingenieur

Full-Stack software-ingenieur

Kwantitatieve ontwikkelaar

Financieel Analist
Median $235K
Data Analist
$251K

Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$293K
Investment Banker
$1.28M
Productmanager
$371K
Software Engineering Manager
$492K
Veelgestelde vragen

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $1,281,375. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is $292,530.

