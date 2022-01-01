Backbase Salarissen

Bedrijvengids
Backbase's salaris varieert van $17,963 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Product Designer in Netherlands aan de onderkant tot $250,000 voor een Solution Architect in United States aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Backbase. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
Median $88.7K

Mobiele Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $85.5K
Solution Architect
Median $250K

Business Analist
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Marketing Operaties
$117K
Product Designer
$18K
Project Manager
$115K
Recruiter
$59.9K
Cybersecurity Analist
$99.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$91.2K
Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Backbase is Solution Architect met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $250,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Backbase is $91,237.

Andere Bronnen