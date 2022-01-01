Direktori Syarikat
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Gaji

Gaji Willis Towers Watson berkisar dari $19,281 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Cybersecurity Analyst di peringkat rendah hingga $227,515 untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Willis Towers Watson. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuari
Median $123K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
Median $65K
Perunding Pengurusan
Median $90K

Pengurus Produk
Median $107K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$46.5K
Khidmat Pelanggan
$69.7K
Saintis Data
$41.7K
Pengurus Projek
$79K
Jualan
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Jurutera Perisian
$54.1K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $120K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$228K
Jumlah Ganjaran
$81.3K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Willis Towers Watson ialah Arkitek Penyelesaian at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $227,515. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Willis Towers Watson ialah $74,339.

