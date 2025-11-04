Direktori Syarikat
ThoughtWorks
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Pereka Produk

  • Semua Gaji Pereka Produk

ThoughtWorks Pereka Produk Gaji

Pampasan Pereka Produk in United States di ThoughtWorks berjumlah $136K seyear untuk Senior Product Designer. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $81.8K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan ThoughtWorks. Kemaskini terakhir: 11/4/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 1 Lebih Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Sumbang
Apakah tahap kerjaya di ThoughtWorks?

Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Pereka Produk tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Jawatan Termasuk

Hantar Jawatan Baharu

Pereka UX

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pereka Produk di ThoughtWorks in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $180,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di ThoughtWorks untuk peranan Pereka Produk in United States ialah $120,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk ThoughtWorks

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain