Pampasan Pereka Produk in United States di ThoughtWorks berjumlah $136K seyear untuk Senior Product Designer. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $81.8K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan ThoughtWorks. Kemaskini terakhir: 11/4/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
