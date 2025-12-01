Direktori Syarikat
Gusto
  • Gaji
  • Penganalisis Perniagaan

  • Semua Gaji Penganalisis Perniagaan

Gusto Penganalisis Perniagaan Gaji

Pampasan Penganalisis Perniagaan in United States di Gusto berjumlah $160K seyear untuk L3. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Gusto. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/1/2025

Purata Jumlah Pampasan

$121K - $138K
United States
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
$107K$121K$138K$152K
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jadual Vesting

20%

THN 1

20%

THN 2

20%

THN 3

20%

THN 4

20%

THN 5

Jenis Saham
Options

Di Gusto, Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 5 tahun:

  • 20% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (20.00% tahunan)

  • 20% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% diperoleh dalam 5th-THN (1.67% bulanan)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
Options

Di Gusto, Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Penganalisis Perniagaan di Gusto in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $159,500. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Gusto untuk peranan Penganalisis Perniagaan in United States ialah $107,070.

Sumber Lain

