Pampasan Penganalisis Perniagaan in United States di Gusto berjumlah $160K seyear untuk L3. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Gusto. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/1/2025
Purata Jumlah Pampasan
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
20%
THN 1
20%
THN 2
20%
THN 3
20%
THN 4
20%
THN 5
Di Gusto, Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 5 tahun:
20% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (20.00% tahunan)
20% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (1.67% bulanan)
20% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (1.67% bulanan)
20% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (1.67% bulanan)
20% diperoleh dalam 5th-THN (1.67% bulanan)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Gusto, Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
