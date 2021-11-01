Direktori Syarikat
Epsilon
Epsilon Gaji

Gaji Epsilon berkisar dari $5,020 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Perekrut di peringkat rendah hingga $224,000 untuk Jualan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Epsilon. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Jurutera Perisian
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Saintis Data
Median $13.9K
Pengurus Produk
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
Penganalisis Perniagaan
Median $90K
Penganalisis Data
Median $80K
Jualan
Median $224K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $150K
Pemasaran
Median $175K
Operasi Pemasaran
Median $58K
Pembantu Pentadbiran
$62.1K
Operasi Perniagaan
$167K
Pengurus Operasi Perniagaan
$30.5K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$57.1K
Perunding Pengurusan
$189K
Pereka Produk
Median $63.5K
Pengurus Reka Bentuk Produk
$143K
Pengurus Projek
$28.8K
Perekrut
$5K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$137K

Arkitek Data

Pengurus Program Teknikal
$112K
Kapitalis Teroka
$166K
Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Epsilon ialah Jualan dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $224,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Epsilon ialah $111,943.

Sumber Lain

