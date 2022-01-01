Direktori Syarikat
BECU Gaji

Julat gaji BECU adalah dari $61,353 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Perkhidmatan Pelanggan di hujung bawah hingga $160,000 untuk Jurutera Perisian di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja BECU. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $160K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$89.8K
Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
$61.4K

Operasi Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
$98.2K
Pengurus Projek
$123K
Pengambilan Pekerja
$104K
Soalan Lazim

The highest paying role reported at BECU is Jurutera Perisian with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BECU is $101,357.

