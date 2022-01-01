Direktori Syarikat
Backbase
Backbase Gaji

Gaji Backbase berkisar dari $17,963 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pereka Produk di peringkat rendah hingga $250,000 untuk Arkitek Penyelesaian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Backbase. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/17/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $88.7K

Jurutera Perisian Mudah Alih

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Pengurus Produk
Median $85.5K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
Median $250K

Penganalisis Perniagaan
$31.4K
Pemasaran
$92.2K
Operasi Pemasaran
$117K
Pereka Produk
$18K
Pengurus Projek
$115K
Perekrut
$59.9K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
$99.7K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$91.2K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Backbase ialah Arkitek Penyelesaian dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $250,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Backbase ialah $91,237.

Sumber Lain