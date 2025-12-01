Programmatūras inženierijas menedžeris atlīdzība in United States Gusto svārstās no $336K year PE L4 līmenim līdz $425K year PE L5 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $420K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Gusto kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/1/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
PE L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PE L4
$336K
$222K
$115K
$0
PE L5
$425K
$265K
$160K
$0
PE L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
20%
G 1
20%
G 2
20%
G 3
20%
G 4
20%
G 5
Gusto uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 5 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
20% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (20.00% gada)
20% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (1.67% mēneša)
20% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (1.67% mēneša)
20% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (1.67% mēneša)
20% tiek iegūtas 5th-G (1.67% mēneša)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Gusto uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
