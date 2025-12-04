Uzņēmumu katalogs
Benchling
Benchling Pārdošana Algas

Mediānā Pārdošana atlīdzības in United States pakete Benchling kopā ir $95K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Benchling kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/4/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Benchling
Sales Development Representative
San Francisco, CA
Kopā gadā
$65K
Līmenis
L2
Pamatalga
$65K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
2 Gadi
Darba pieredze
2 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Benchling?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
Options

Benchling uzņēmumā Options tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)



BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Pārdošana pozīcijai Benchling in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $125,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Benchling Pārdošana pozīcijai in United States, ir $65,000.

Citi resursi

