Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Algas

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. algu diapazons svārstās no $181,570 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Programmatūras inženieris apakšējā galā līdz $1,281,375 Investīciju banķieris augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend programmatūras inženieris

Pilna steka programmatūras inženieris

Kvantitatīvais izstrādātājs

Finanšu analītiķis
Median $235K
Datu analītiķis
$251K

Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists
$293K
Investīciju banķieris
$1.28M
Produkta vadītājs
$371K
Programmatūras inženieru vadītājs
$492K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

